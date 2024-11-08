Bensler LLC Buys 113 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bensler LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bensler LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $123.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $124.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

