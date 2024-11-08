Bensler LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after acquiring an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $573.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $505.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.28.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

