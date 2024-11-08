Benjamin T. Breland Sells 500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,384.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $277.68 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.04 and a 12 month high of $278.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.69. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,331,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 15,148.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,208,000 after buying an additional 300,543 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

