Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTLS. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.42 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.