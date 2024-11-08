Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

