BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.9975 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

TSE BCE opened at C$38.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.95. BCE has a 52 week low of C$37.81 and a 52 week high of C$56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of analysts have commented on BCE shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark cut their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.23.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

