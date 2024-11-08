BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $474.21 million for the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.25% and a return on equity of 78.54%.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 11,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,074. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

