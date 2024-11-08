Baugh & Associates LLC Acquires 439 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.2% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

