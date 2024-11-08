Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,450. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 34,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,132.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

