Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,450. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barrett Business Services
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.