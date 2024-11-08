Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Price Performance

BRNS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 24,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

