Barclays Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target to $17.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.40 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 103,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

