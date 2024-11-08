Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $200.00 to $257.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Shares of RL traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,254. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $113.92 and a twelve month high of $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

