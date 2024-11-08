Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,200. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,091.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,738,548 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Premier by 384.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,311,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,828,000 after buying an additional 5,007,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 14.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,951,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,105,000 after buying an additional 773,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Premier by 60.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,051,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after buying an additional 772,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 6.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,241,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,027,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 281,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

