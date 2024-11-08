Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.83 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.82 ($0.11). 47,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 415,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £88.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.89.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

