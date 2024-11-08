Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 2.5 %
NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 755,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,169. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
