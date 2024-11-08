Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 42659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banc of California from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $431.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.46 million. Banc of California had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.37%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 81,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Banc of California by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 206,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

