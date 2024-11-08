Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $16.96 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCSF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

