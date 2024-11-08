B2Gold Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE:BTO traded down C$0.11 on Friday, reaching C$4.13. 332,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,340. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$45,300.00. In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 70,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Insiders have sold 87,449 shares of company stock worth $384,111 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTO shares. CIBC set a C$3.30 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.92.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

