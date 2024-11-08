Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $87.10 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.47 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,099,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 64.1% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 687,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,096,000 after purchasing an additional 268,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,040,000 after acquiring an additional 263,604 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.