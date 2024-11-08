Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,449,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,218,095 shares.The stock last traded at $12.26 and had previously closed at $12.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CDMO. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,862.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock worth $194,208. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

