AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of AN opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $129.32 and a 52 week high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 39,194 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total transaction of $7,189,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,786,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,492,393.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 90.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 498.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

