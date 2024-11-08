AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading 1.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 5,861,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 35,515,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.24%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in AT&T by 119.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in AT&T by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 149,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

