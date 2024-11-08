AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in AT&T by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 80,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $254,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 149,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 32.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 40,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

