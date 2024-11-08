Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as high as $1.50. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 704,919 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 399,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.