Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Atmus Filtration Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.350-2.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.68. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $42.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

