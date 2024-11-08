AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($195.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($143.19) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.12 ($135.54).

Shares of AZN traded up GBX 174 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,899 ($128.86). 49,606,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,328. The company has a market cap of £153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,087.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($123.16) and a 1 year high of £133.88 ($174.28). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of £121.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($3,072.12). 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

