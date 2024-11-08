Aspire Wealth Management Corp Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 96,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $597,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 60.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. 7,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,527. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $215.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average of $197.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

