Aspire Wealth Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,550,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,611,000 after buying an additional 30,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,386,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,340,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,380,000 after buying an additional 198,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,152,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after acquiring an additional 109,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $96.83. 1,024,722 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

