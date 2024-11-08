Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $162,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 (NYSEARCA:AJAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,786,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,157 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 in the first quarter valued at $696,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,201. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To January 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2026 (AJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

