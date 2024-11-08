Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $552,000 Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGMU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.10. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

