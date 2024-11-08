Aspire Wealth Management Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

EFV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,654 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average is $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

