Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $12.99 EPS

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($12.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($12.99), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.50 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Up 25.2 %

Shares of AHT stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.41. 69,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

