Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
Shares of ASND stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $161.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on ASND
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is First Solar’s Earnings Drop a Golden Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.