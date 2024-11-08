Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.74 million. On average, analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

