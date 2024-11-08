Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

AORT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Artivion in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AORT traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $28.31. 57,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,876. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Artivion has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artivion will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,912.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Semedo sold 9,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $242,627.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,633.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,109 shares of company stock valued at $951,935. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Artivion by 2,481,700.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artivion by 4.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

