ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,612,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923,209 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies comprises about 0.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $99,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.