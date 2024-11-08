ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,729,626 Shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,949,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729,626 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standard BioTools were worth $17,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,642,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 3,691.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 396,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 1,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 893,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.57. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,775,821 shares in the company, valued at $115,618,015.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,892,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,173. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Standard BioTools from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

