ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 34,176 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $38,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,289,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,176,423,000 after buying an additional 122,828 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after buying an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $201.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

