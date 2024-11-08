ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 120,627 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,509,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,627 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Repare Therapeutics worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital raised Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. On average, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

