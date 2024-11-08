ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,384,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $55,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IONS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.46 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.21. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

