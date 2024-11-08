ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,271 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.9% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $205,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,987.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock worth $1,899,353. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TER opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.62.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

