ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 833,734 Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,337,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,734 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Absci worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci during the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Absci by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absci Stock Performance

Absci stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $457.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18. Absci Co. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,838.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

