Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

ARIS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors raised Aris Water Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.86 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.29%. Analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,199.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,080,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

