Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 236.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARCT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.74 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $504.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $249,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,533.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.