AppLovin’s (APP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their sell rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of AppLovin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.31.

Get AppLovin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $39.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $285.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,767,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,897. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.54. AppLovin has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at $31,728,387.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.