AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in AppFolio stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/25/2024.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $228.39 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.79.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 85.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AppFolio by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total value of $766,648.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,890,447.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.98, for a total transaction of $766,648.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,890,447.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.22, for a total transaction of $524,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,375.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock worth $4,053,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

