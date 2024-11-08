Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $196.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 702,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.87. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLS

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.