Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Shares Acquired by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,291 shares during the period. Angel Oak Income ETF makes up 7.5% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARY. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,820,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,030,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Income ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 535,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 138,298 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 116,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000.

NYSEARCA CARY opened at $20.79 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

