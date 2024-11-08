AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ANAB traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.21. 136,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.24.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,440 shares of company stock valued at $892,936. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.