Analysts Set Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Price Target at $208.75

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.6 %

CBOE opened at $200.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

