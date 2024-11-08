Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 8th (AAON, ABNB, ACLX, ACVA, ADTN, AFRM, AKA, AKAM, ALB, ALL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 8th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get AAON Inc alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $102.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its price target increased by Wedbush from $135.00 to $155.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $155.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $52.00 to $57.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $112.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $171.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $231.00 to $267.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $369.00 to $425.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $33.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $345.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $5.75 to $5.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $11.00 to $10.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $39.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $36.00 to $31.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $85.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $83.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $26.50 to $38.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $23.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $40.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $51.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $23.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $194.00 to $212.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $78.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $145.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $133.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $55.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $61.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $240.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $44.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $130.00 to $180.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $46.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $142.00 to $141.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $88.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $78.00 to $90.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $70.00 to $83.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target increased by Stephens from $20.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $83.00 to $97.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $24.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $68.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $168.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $260.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $118.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $0.80 to $0.60. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $135.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $9.40 to $8.30. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $25.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $92.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $240.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $86.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $19.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $101.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $197.00 to $237.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $46.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $117.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $20.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $47.00 to $56.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $8.00 to $10.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $38.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $17.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $288.00 to $300.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $75.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $14.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $1.00 to $0.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $8.50 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $23.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $82.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $140.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $115.00 to $135.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $15.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $26.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $8.00 to $11.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $45.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $66.00 to $74.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $36.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.